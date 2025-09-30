FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Bubbles (9.30.25)

Here’s a sparkling ball of pup energy who may be the sweetest thing you will ever taste. Meet Bubbles: an adorable, curly-girly retriever mix who’s sure to float your boat!

Bubbles is almost two years old and just bursting with joy and enthusiasm. She loves to play, fetch, walk along (and a long walk is perfect…) and she’s always ready to “circle” around for her next big outdoor adventure.

Bubbles has never met a stranger she didn’t like: She adores people, and the feeling is always mutual. And while she is an effervescent spirit, she can also be calm and cuddly. Even at 43 pounds, she thinks she’s a lap dog. And she laps up affection as well as giving it back.

You’d be smart to bring this pretty girl into your life because she’s also smart-as-a-whip. She knows how to sit, behaves politely in the car and is eager and ready to learn more from her own furever family. And hopefully, school starts soon! Bubbles has been spayed, is microchipped and up to date on all vaccinations and preventatives.

So, don’t blow this opportunity. “Pop” into Furkids (make an appointment first) and meet buoyant Bubbles. She’ll round out your life in the most delightful way.

FurKids 9.30.25