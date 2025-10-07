FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Banks (10.7.25)

Talk about being ‘right on the money!’ Here’s a pretty-much-perfect guy who would be well worth the emotional investment. Meet Banks!

Banks is a handsome 59-pound Husky/Shepherd mix who “checks” all the right boxes for good behavior. He’s housetrained and crate trained. He’s polite, gentle and abundantly human-loyal. And we have to give him good credit: He’s as smart as a whip.

Banks not only has a really amicable personality, he’s quite the looker! Look at those gorgeous mis-matched eyes! And to see if he is your perfect match, this prize-of-a-pup has a foster-to-adopt option. You can sort of get a loan on Banks. That’s because we’re kinda sure the relationship will really pay off.

Four-year-old Banks is calm, mature and would really be an ideal companion. He will make you the center of his attention and he would like the favor in return: Banks would do best in a one-dog (no-cat) home without small, bouncy children. And he is ready for his furever residence. He has been neutered, is microchipped and up to date on all vaccinations and preventatives.

So, make a drive-thru trip to Furkids and meet this marvelous, mid-sized man. Banks will deposit a whole lot of love into your heart.

FurKids 10.7.25