FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Walnut (10.28.24)

If you want to crack the code to putting a whole lot of laughter and happiness in your life, we’ve got the numbers. He’s a year old, 34 pounds and his name is Walnut.

Walnut is a Poodle/Lab mix who is more silly than serious—meaning if you’re looking for a shy guy, you’re barking up the wrong tree. Walnut is contagiously friendly, playful and full of joy. He’s curious and loves to branch out on any kind of adventure. He would like a hike! He’s a master “fetcher” and quite fetching, as well. His long, floppy ears and crazy-curly brown coat make him so downright adorable you just want to eat him up.

There are bowls full of reasons that Walnut would make a perfect pet. And the perfect situation would be an adult-only home. This handsome fella has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all his vaccinations. Shell we just find him a family all his own?

So, make an appointment with Furkids and come spend some time with Walnut. After you experience his effervescent sweetness and personality, you’ll just go nuts.