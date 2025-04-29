FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Cannoli (4.29.25)

Talk about sweet! This six-month old pup takes the cake! And can we add, her whole personality is simply delicious. Say “Ciao” to Cannoli!

Cannoli is a spunky, well-behaved girl who weighs in at a manageable 28 pounds. She’s a Fox Terrier mix who was rescued from an overcrowded shelter but is now safe and loved in a wonderful foster casa. Her temp family says she’s super smart, crate-trained, nearly house-trained and is quickly learning manners on a leash. She’s good with cats and other dogs---just tasty all around.

This charming, mid-sized baby doll is special in so many ways, but extra extraordinary because she is a tripod: she only has three legs. But that doesn’t hinder her in any way! When it comes to running around the yard, Cannoli is a true Italian Stallion! Go to Furkids.com and look her up. You’ll see a video of her chasing, racing and playing happily. But when she winds down, Cannoli is totally down…with downtime. She loves cuddling up next to her human or keeping them company next to their feet.

Cannoli is all ready for her own “la dolce vita.” She’s been spayed, is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations and has been microchipped.

So, Ferrari on over to Furkids (really any vehicle will do…) and meet this yummy treat of a dog. Spend some time with Cannoli and you will just eat her up.

FurKids 4.29.25

