FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Hopper (6.24.25)

Looking for an exceptional, smartie-pup to be your loyal buddy and loving friend? Well, here’s a whopper: Meet Hopper.

Hopper is a Terrier, Pittie, Shephard mix who’s a 56-pound perfect size. The best of all his breeds, he is extremely intelligent: he learns easily and is eager to obey. He sits on command, loves a walk on the leash and when it comes to fetching, Hopper is a topper. Just go to Furkids.org and watch the video of him chasing and retrieving. This beauty-of-a-boy will also catch your heart.

Age wise, Hopper is a dog teenybopper---he’s about two years old. He is happy and friendly. Playful and affectionate. He loves, loves his humans but the Hop’ would best flop as a one-and-only dog.

This bouncy boy is ready to sit shotgun (he does that SOOOO well…) and be driven to his furever home. Hopper has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all vaccinations and preventatives.

So, make an appointment with Furkids and come play with gem of a guy. Meet Mr. Hop and you won’t stop…falling in love.

FurKids 6.24.25