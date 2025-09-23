FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Pancho (9.23.25)

Get ready for an overwhelming TON of cuteness, wrapped in a teeny, tiny ball of fur. Say “hola!” to Pancho.

Really. Just look at this adorable Pomeranian guy. But don’t be deceived. Pancho is pequeño but he is not a bambino. This crazy-cute pup is about five years old. Which makes him pretty mellow. Well behaved. Easy-peasy. He hardly barks. He doesn’t shed. But he DOES like to gently play and entertain his human audience.

Pancho has a breeder-caused short muzzle. So, he makes some breathing noise, like Frenchies and Pugs. And obviously, he is itty-bitty. For that reason, he shouldn’t be in a home with small children or much bigger dogs. The perfect Pancho villa (ha!) would be a place with adult humans and who are home to keep him company a good part of the day. And talk about arm candy! He’s just delicious!

Pancho has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all vaccinations and preventatives. So “Vamos!” Let’s get this little guy a furever home!

Make an appointment with Furkids to meet sweet Pancho. He could be the hero you need in your life.

