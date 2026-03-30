FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Mercedes (3.30.26)

Here’s a young, calm girl who absolutely has personality in overdrive.

Meet Mercedes!

The divine Ms. M. is a three-year-old mixed breed who comes with a custom brindle finish. She weighs in at about 32 pounds, so she’s kind of small. But she’s BIG on sheer charm. Mercedes is happy. Friendly. Just a joy to have around. She just adores people. She’s a classic love bug (a VW?) who will always “park” herself by your side. She’s well-mannered and quiet. She’s never destructive. She always stays in her lane and would never exceed the speed limit in your home.

Mercedes is working on her leash skills and steering towards mastery pretty quickly. She’s smart and anxious to please. We are just hoping, please, that she soon finds her furever home.

Another great, built-in feature of this pup is that she comes with a foster-to-adopt option. You can sort of “test drive” each other to make sure you’re a good fit. As easy and gentle as Mercedes is, we’re pretty sure she would fit into any household just fine.

Mercedes is ready to get on the road! She has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all her preventatives and vaccinations.

So, it’s time to vroooom over to Furkids (get an appointment first!) to meet this timeless beauty. Spend some time with Mercedes and you “wheel” auto-matically fall in love.

Presented by Shumate Heating and Air.

Shumate. Helping Atlanta find comfort - one home, one rescue at a time.

FurKids 3.30.26

FurKids 3.30.26