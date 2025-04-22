FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Flower (4.22.25)

FurKids 4.22.25
By Kaedy Kiely

Here is a wonderful, charming, pup-of-a-girl who is truly a cut above. Meet Flower!

A delicate 19-pounder, cute-as-a-daisy Flower is a winsome Terrier mix who is about three years old. Her foster says she has a whole bouquet of splendid attributes: she’s crate trained, nearly housebroken and great with other dogs. But possibly the rose-iest thing about this doe-eyed baby, is that she just loves her humans. She digs cuddling and snuggling. She will “plant” herself next to you whenever she can. She just needs to cultivate a family all her own.

Flower has been perfectly arranged to make that transition. She’s been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

So, put your petal-to-the-metal and get on over to Furkids and meet this cream-of-the-crop sprout. Sweet Flower will have your heart simply blooming with love.

0
Comments on this article
Kaedy Kiely

Kaedy Kiely

Weekdays 2PM - 7PM

0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!