FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Cider (5.20.25)

‘Want to pour a little warm wonderful-ness in your life? How about a mug of Cider? Seriously, look at this mug! And you’ll fall head-over-heels in love with Cider.

Cider is an adorable (c’mon, that face!) year-and-a-half-old Terrier mix that we got from an overcrowded animal shelter. You’d think that situation would have left this girl a little sour. But no. Resilient Cider is as sweet as they come! She’s a 26-pound ball-o-sugar. (The ideal portion!) She’s well-behaved, very friendly and super affectionate. Check out her lovey-dovey videos on Furkids.org!

Cider is pleasey, easy-going and smart. She walks perfectly on a leash and is a polite lady in public. She’s just bubbly. Charming. She pretty much “pears” well with everything, including other dogs.

What’s there to mull over? Cider is a perfect pet. And she’s ready to be a sparkling addition to a loving furever home: She’s been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

Don’t pass up this “juicy” opportunity for one of the cutest dogs of all time. Come to Furkids and get a taste of Cider. She is sure to be the “apple of your eye.”

FurKids 5.20.25