FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Princess Leia (4.1.25)

FurKids 4.1.25
By Kaedy Kiely

It’s not fiction! We have an adorable older girl who is one of the sweetest, most well-adjusted pups on the planet. (Or maybe even in the galaxy…) Meet Princess Leia!

This brindle beauty is a 20-pound ball of love. A petite Beagle/Terrier mix, Leia was originally adopted through Furkids as a puppy but, through no fault of her own, she was returned in her golden years. That said, she is really a prize of gold: she’s house-trained, crate-trained, gentle, affectionate and well-mannered. She’s good with kids and other small dogs. Leia is just a true Jedi master of easiness. She would effortlessly launch into a new family all her own.

Princess Leia is ready for takeoff. She has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

The truth is, it’s not far, far, away. Fly (with warp speed) to Furkids and meet Princess Leia. May the force of her awesomeness be with you.

