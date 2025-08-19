FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Bing Bong (8.19.25)

So, what about putting a pint-sized ball-of-adorableness by your side, right inside your own front door? Well, ding-dong! Meet Bing Bong!

‘Lil Bong is “long” on sweetness and charm, but hardly long in stature. This crazy-cute Chihuahua mix is all of about five pounds. While he is teeny-weenie, he is BIG on cuddles and love: Of course! He’s two-months-old! Like most babies, Bing Bong is silly and happy. He’s endlessly curious and in utter awe of his fascinating new world. He adores his playtime, and he gets plenty because right now he is in a foster home, romping with his sister. Her name is Joy and she IS just that. Can we remind you here, adopting two can be a “one-derful” thing!?

Bing Bong is simply precious. Look at that yummy face and those priceless, perfectly placed eyebrows! Now this little guy just needs to be placed in his own furever home. He may be small, but he’s gigantically ready. He has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all vaccinations and preventatives.

If you want to know more about Bing Bong, (who wouldn’t?!) complete the survey at https://www.shelterluv.com/matchme/adopt/FKDS/Dog. Then make an appointment to meet this little bit of a boy who has a heart and spirit the size of any Great Dane.

We know Bing Bong will really ring a bell for you.