FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Lake (3.10.25)

Ready to take the bait? We’ve got an adorable, loveable, Frenchie guy who will surely have you hooked. Jump in and meet Lake!

Two-year old, 25-pound Lake is a playful, picture-perfect pup who will surely float your boat. This French Bulldog mix is happy, silly and keeps everyone laughing. He chases his tail in circles! He leaps at the chance to jump for bubbles. He’s always up for finding a game of hide and seek. But what he really needs to uncover is a furever home of his own. Do you think you’re it?

Lake gets along swimmingly with all adults and would do best in a home with no small people. He’s been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all vaccinations.

So, paddle on over to Furkids and test the waters with this sweet, energetic guy. Lake will absolutely flood your life with love.