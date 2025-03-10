FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Lake (3.10.25)

FurKids 3.10.25
By Kaedy Kiely

Ready to take the bait? We’ve got an adorable, loveable, Frenchie guy who will surely have you hooked. Jump in and meet Lake!

Two-year old, 25-pound Lake is a playful, picture-perfect pup who will surely float your boat. This French Bulldog mix is happy, silly and keeps everyone laughing. He chases his tail in circles! He leaps at the chance to jump for bubbles. He’s always up for finding a game of hide and seek. But what he really needs to uncover is a furever home of his own. Do you think you’re it?

Lake gets along swimmingly with all adults and would do best in a home with no small people. He’s been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all vaccinations.

So, paddle on over to Furkids and test the waters with this sweet, energetic guy. Lake will absolutely flood your life with love.

FurKids 3.10.25

0
Comments on this article
Kaedy Kiely

Kaedy Kiely

Weekdays 2PM - 7PM

0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!