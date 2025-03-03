FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Lucky (3.3.25)

If you’re interested in adding a lively, fun-loving, spirit-lifting friend into your orbit, we have some fortunate news: Here’s Lucky.

Lucky is just, well, happy-go-lucky. He’s a three-year-old Coonhound/Beagle mix who is full of enviable energy and playfulness. He will keep you serendipitously laughing with his silly antics. But as jubilant and busy as he is, Lucky is also smart, easily trained and well-behaved.

(That’s a windfall!) He’s housebroken and just loves his humans. He is infectiously friendly and absolutely brimming with sweetness. And when he connects with someone, he seriously connects. And it’s a win-win for all.

This 53-pound, good-charmer-of-a-dog has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all vaccinations and preventatives. The stars are all aligned for Lucky to get lucky and settle into his furever home.

So, make an appointment with Furkids to come meet this adorable, vivacious, bundle of joy. Bring Lucky into your family and you’ve won the lottery for life.

