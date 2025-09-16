FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Holiday (9.16.25)

By Kaedy Kiely

Think of hanging with a loyal, loving companion; one that constantly showers you with appreciation and comfort. It sounds like the perfect getaway, right? So why not put this sort of holiday in your life…everyday? You can! Adopt Holiday.

Beautiful Holiday is an extra sweet senior girl (nine and a-half-years) who is about as calm and mellow as a pup can be. This 60-pound hound/shepherd mix is a master cuddler. She’s polite and quiet. She was a devoted mother to an adorable litter, so she has nurturing built into her bones.

Any day of the year, Holiday is a pure joy to be around. Her current foster says she’s really smart, loves to learn and is wholly housetrained. You can see for yourself! Foster-to-adopt precious Holiday, to make sure this is a perfect fit. She’s so easy-peasy! Odds are, everyone will win.

Holiday is ready to take off to a wonderful, permanent destination. Upon adoption, she’ll need some dental work, but no worries! It is covered by Furkids. Also, she has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all vaccinations and preventatives.

Head out and make an appointment with Furkids to meet this prize of an older girl. Holiday may be your ticket to love.

