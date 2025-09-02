FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Biscuit (9.2.25)

FurKids 9.2.25
By Kaedy Kiely

Hungry to put some joy and laughter into your life? Well, this guy here may be your bread and butter. Meet Biscuit!

Two-year-old Biscuit is a Southern classic cutie. Just look at the face on this Bulldog/Boxer mix! That mouth! Those eyes! (Because of his name, should we say “dough” eyes…?) Biscuit is full of playful, entertaining energy. He enjoys running, chasing and acting puppy-silly. Despite his name, Biscuit is anything but flakey: he’s a smart fella who is crate trained and already knows basic commands. He’s still a young ‘un though and could use some instruction. But he is quick to learn and eager to please. He’s ready to “rise” into all his wonderful potential. He’s just delicious.

Adorable Biscuit weighs about 43 pounds, but he has TONS of personality. He loves everyone he meets. He’s sweet and affectionate. He is extremely social---even with cats! What else can we say? He’s got all the right ingredients.

This mid-sized charmer has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all vaccinations and preventatives. Biscuit just “kneads” his own furever home.

Make an appointment with Furkids to get a taste of this precious pup. Bring Biscuit home and the rest will just be gravy.

FurKids 9.2.25

0
Comments on this article
Kaedy Kiely

Kaedy Kiely

Weekdays 2PM - 7PM

0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!