FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Biscuit (9.2.25)

Hungry to put some joy and laughter into your life? Well, this guy here may be your bread and butter. Meet Biscuit!

Two-year-old Biscuit is a Southern classic cutie. Just look at the face on this Bulldog/Boxer mix! That mouth! Those eyes! (Because of his name, should we say “dough” eyes…?) Biscuit is full of playful, entertaining energy. He enjoys running, chasing and acting puppy-silly. Despite his name, Biscuit is anything but flakey: he’s a smart fella who is crate trained and already knows basic commands. He’s still a young ‘un though and could use some instruction. But he is quick to learn and eager to please. He’s ready to “rise” into all his wonderful potential. He’s just delicious.

Adorable Biscuit weighs about 43 pounds, but he has TONS of personality. He loves everyone he meets. He’s sweet and affectionate. He is extremely social---even with cats! What else can we say? He’s got all the right ingredients.

This mid-sized charmer has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all vaccinations and preventatives. Biscuit just “kneads” his own furever home.

Make an appointment with Furkids to get a taste of this precious pup. Bring Biscuit home and the rest will just be gravy.