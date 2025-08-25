FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Zoro (8.25.25)

FurKids 8.25.25
By Kaedy Kiely

Here’ a five-month-old superstar who can absolutely steal your heart. He’s a legendary, sweet character, but nothing fictitious about him. Meet Zoro!

Unlike his similarly spelled namesake, this precious Lab-mix is very real. Real adorable. Real calm. And really, really smart. He was found as a stray in Alabama, before coming across the prairie to Furkids. He’s still a pup and although he keeps his kennel clean, he will need to learn typical house manners. But he is totally food-motivated, meaning easy to train. Oh, and did we already say: he’s smart…

At 42 manageable pounds, Zoro is the ideal size and is the perfect pup. And he is perfectly ready to ride into the sunset to his own furever home. He has been neutered, microchipped and up to date on all vaccinations and preventatives.

So be a hero….in your own life and his. Make an appointment with Furkids to meet Zoro. You’ll see. He may be “Z” one for you!

