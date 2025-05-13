FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Dorothy (5.13.25)

If you’re looking for a wonderful, legendary companion, we’ve got a classic tail for you: And there’s no place like YOUR home for this one. Meet Dorothy.

An adorable Poodle mix, Dorothy will put the curl in your world with her soft, corkscrew coat and her wickedly sweet personality. She’s a Toto charmer! Her favorite thing is chasing a ball and she, herself, will bounce around a bit because she’s got some spirited energy. But once she’s done playing, she’s a “horse-of-a-different-color” and will gladly settle into being a calm, cuddly buddy.

Like most Poodles, Dorothy does not lack brains! She learns tricks like a Wiz. Ask her to sit, and she’s not at all cowardly. She’ll gladly show off her talents...to any lion, tiger or bear. (Oh my!)

Not quite a Munchkin, Dorothy weighs about 50 pounds and is about five years old. She thinks she’s a lap dog, so probably best in a home without little ones. She’s been spayed, been microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations. She’s all ready to find her pot o’ gold: her own furever family.

So, whether you drive or ride your bike (make sure it has a pretty large basket!). head over to Furkids. Spend some time with Dorothy. You won’t have to “click your heels twice” to know she’s the dream-come-true dog for you.

FurKids 5.13.25