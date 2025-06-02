FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Ember (6.2.25)

FurKids 6.2.25
By Kaedy Kiely

‘Gotta a feeling we can “light your fire” for a new, lifelong buddy and adorable companion. Just meet Ember!

This cutie-pie, charming, pup-of-a-boy is a Shepherd mix, about five months old. He’s a happy, healthy, bouncing, 30-pound ball of joy. Ember is just overflowing with fun! He is always red-hot for a game of fetch or chase. He easily warms up to a good romp in the park. What’s more, Ember is smart! He is quickly learning the ropes and would do best with a family who is willing to teach him more. And he will listen! (Was there any doubt, considering his ears?!)

Ember is “stoked” for his own forever family. And he’s absolutely ready! He has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

Surely, this has all sparked your interest. If not, a visit to Furkids definitely will. Come meet Ember. We promise, he will set your heart aglow.

