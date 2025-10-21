FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Autumn (10.21.25)

Suddenly, there’s a cool, crisp snap in the air which means it’s one of the best times of year for playing outside with one of your favorite buddies. And boy, do we have an adorable, loyal friend who you will totally “fall” for. Meet Autumn!

Autumn is a gorgeous Standard Poodle who is about three years old and 40 pounds. Like most Poodles, she has a really charming personality. She loves all people and is super affectionate. This Poodle will deliver kisses by the oodles! Every season, Autumn has a great spirit and loves to play. She’s crazy about toys—she’d prefer bushels of them! She enjoys them so much, at times, she doesn’t want to “leave” them…no matter what color they have turned!

It’s time for Autumn to harvest her own furever home. She’s ready and she’s at her peak! Ms. A. has been spayed, microchipped and is fully current with all her shots and preventatives.

Now is the perfect time to come meet this prize-of-a-gal. Make an appointment with Furkids to come meet Autumn. No matter where we are on the calendar, to pass her up, you’d have to be out of your gourd!

FurKids 10.21.25