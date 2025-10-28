FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Elvis (10.28.25)

Here is an easy way to rock (and roll!) your world: We’ve got a ridiculously charismatic three-year-old guy who can put a lot of Burning Love into your life. Meet Elvis.

For the record, ’lil Elvis (only 14 pounds of Terrier mix) is a huge hit at Furkids. He is a volunteer favorite on walks because he always, happily draws a crowd of fans. Part of the reason everyone falls for this heartthrob on his walk is, literally, his endearing walk: he has a slightly funky front leg that gives him a unique gait. But it doesn’t hinder him! He has legendary moves.

Elvis is a famously great pup. He is ultra friendly. He loves other dogs and cats. He is pretty low-key. Mostly crate-trained. And just eats up attention as most stars do. But he’s ready to move into his own Graceland. He’s been neutered, microchipped and up to date on all his vaxes.

So, book a gig with Furkids and get your ticket to meet Elvis. When you do, you will discover, you “Can’t Help Falling In Love” with him.

FurKids 10.28.25