FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Pigeon (10.14.25)

Here’s a BIG reason to “take off” to Furkids: you can bring a super-smart, adorable, mid-sized girl wonderfully into your nest. Meet Pigeon!

This doll-of-a-pup is a four-month-old Jack Russel mix who loves life and everyone she meets. Even cats. Pigeon is totally FLY. Like most Jack Russels, this cutey-patootie is incredibly smart. She’s already housetrained and crate-trained. She “sits” on demand. And boy-oh-boy, does this girl want to learn more!

Pigeon is a wise spirit, with a good amount of spirit: She would migrate perfectly to an active family who will walk her, provide birds-of-a-feather playtime and training. And with all of that in place, she will flourish and be a loyal, adoring (and pretty funny) addition to the flock.

Pigeon is ready to take wing into her own furever home. She has been spayed, microchipped and given all age-appropriate preventatives and vaccinations.

So, listen to the messenger! Pigeon would be the ideal addition to any family. Make an appointment and meet her at Furkids. To miss this precious opportunity, you’d have to be out of your tree!