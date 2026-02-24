FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Bruno Mars (2.24.26)

Wondering where in the world you can find a perfect canine companion? Well, you don’t need a telescope because we have one right here in our orbit. And he’s a real star. Meet Bruno Mars!

This 68-pound American Bulldog mix is simply one of the best dogs on the planet. Mr. Mars is happy. Friendly. He loves all other dogs and all sizes of people. When it comes to learning, he is as-bright-as-the-sun: He’s fully housetrained and crate-trained and knows a whole variety of commands such as sit, lay down walk, come inside and more. His personality shines, too, as he is sweet, affectionate and really well-behaved. And you can experience all the wonders of Bruno firsthand because he comes with a foster-to-adopt option. You can get to know each other before officially sharing “space.”

This one-of-a-kind guy is ready to take off…to his own furever home. He’s been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all his preventatives and vaccinations. He will need surgery for a previously torn ACL, but Furkids covers the cost. He’ll need a short, low-key, recovery period but then he’ll be all set to be your co-pilot for the rest of his long life.

Bruno Mars is adorable, loyal and extremely well-mannered. So “rocket” over to Furkids (you’ll need an appointment first…) and meet this universally loved guy. Once you do, like us, you’ll be over the moon.

Presented by Shumate Heating and Air.

Shumate. Helping Atlanta find comfort - one home, one rescue at a time.

FurKids 2.24.26

