FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Lucy (9.3.24)

By Kaedy Kiely

Interested in a gentle, shy, (and can we add adorable…) companion? Well, we have a girl who is absolutely juicy. Meet Lucy!

This delicious little peanut—she’s not a nut at all, but a chihuahua/long-haired dachshund mix—is quiet, submissive, bashful at first, but then totally welcoming. She may be tiny, but she was built with a GIANT amount of sweetness. She loves a cuddle and at a mere 7 pounds, fits on every lap—but adult laps preferred. She gets along big-time (even at her size!) with all other canines, which would make her an effortless addition to any dog-filled household. Lucy is just a little bluesy because she hasn’t yet found one of her own.

This dainty two-year-old has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations. Just a tiny favor for this diminutive darling: Can you take her home?

Make an appointment with Furkids so you can get your eyes on this angelic little girl. (BTW, get a load of her dreamy eyes!) Once you meet her, you will be saying “I Love Lucy” too.

