FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Duke (5.28.25)

FurKids 5.28.25
By Kaedy Kiely

Looking for an always-cheery, ball-of-energy who’s sure to be your bestest friend? Well, you’d be spot-on if you considered this gorgeous boy. Meet Duke!

Duke is a year-old Dalmatian pup who is dappled…and just dappled with happiness! He’s a handsome young lad and is still learning the ropes. But like most of his breed, he is really smart: it takes him no time at all to connect-the-dots, so to speak. He would do best with a dog-savvy owner who could channel all that enthusiasm and intelligence into the royal gem Duke is meant to be. He is already housetrained (talk about a quick study!), he is great with other dogs and good with medium-sized children. He is sure to bring any family he joins some jumbo-sized joy.

This picture-perfect, black and white boy is everything you could have ex-speck-ted. And he is more than ready to settle into his own furever home.

He’s been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

Duke loves a car ride. So, speaking of autos, why not drive over to Furkids and check out this prize-of-a-pet. Meet Duke, a fetching, good-at-catching, sweet Dalmatian. You’ll find 101 reasons to fall in love.

Kaedy Kiely

Kaedy Kiely

