FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Steeler (3.25.25)

Game on! You don’t have to know football to recognize that this girl is just the MVP of happiness. Meet Steeler.

Steeler is a 15-month-old Terrier mix just full of energy, curiosity and joy. She’s a real player--meaning she loves to play. She loves to fetch. She loves to chase. She loves to wrestle with a toy. All with the utmost cheer and her tail a-waggin’.

This 32-pounds-of-adorability was lucky enough to score a very attentive and dog-smart foster family and they have taught her a ton in the short time they’ve had her. (“She’s a quick learner!”) She’s crate-trained, pretty much housebroken, leash obedient and has command of a few commands. The fosters say Steeler is a real team pup: She’s good with people, other dogs and even their cat.

Steeler is not a kicker, but she is a licker. She’s always scoring extra points with kisses. And although she doesn’t huddle, she’s starting to cuddle. Her foster mom says she quietly reads a book with Steeler’s head sweetly on her lap.

This cutie-patootie is outfitted to go. Steeler has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives vaccinations. She just needs to “touchdown” in her own furever home.

Make an appointment with Furkids and come meet this special sport. Throw in a visit with Steeler, you really won’t want to pass.

FurKids 3.25.25