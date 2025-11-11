FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Angel May (11.11.25)

Holy moly, (with the emphasis on “holy”…) do we have a sweet companion for you?! Look at that face! Combine that with her near-perfect temperament. My goodness, she’s just heavenly. Meet Angel May.

Ms. May is a five-year-old Terrier/Pitty mix who is as adorable as she is gentle and well-behaved. She weighs in at about 40 pounds but she carries a TON of personality. She loves her people and loves other dogs. The only thing she might love more is her food, (OK, she’s a bit obsessed!) so she uses a slow feeder to make sure she consumes her meals at a healthy pace.

When Angel sits next to a human, she just melts in the moment. It’s such tenderness, you must experience it yourself. And you can get that opportunity: Angel comes with a foster-to-adopt option, so you can try each other out for size. But for the right family, this affectionate, cute-as-can-be darling will be a perfect fit.

Angel May is ready to take wing to her furever home. She is just craving the connection and attention she deserves. She’s been spayed,

microchipped and is up to date on all her preventatives and vaccinations.

We really pray you take the time to consider this beautiful, ethereal gal. Make an appointment with Furkids and come spend some time with Angel May. It would be a real sin to pass her by.