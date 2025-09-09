FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Palmer (9.9.25)

Want to lift your spirits? Lift your laughter? Lift your life?

Well, it will only take about five pounds…of sheer happiness. Meet Palmer.

Palmer is a one-year-old Pomeranian pup who was rescued from a bad hoarding situation. (Ugh.) Because of his lack of socialization, this small lad can be an itty-bitty shy at first. But he warms up quickly. And when he does, he becomes a love bug and a jumping bundle of joy. His foster says he’s learned so much, so quickly! He’s great walking on a leash and adores to explore. And he’s a snuggler! The little guy has a BIG love for naps and will curl up next to any human he knows well.

Palmer may be teeny, but he’s huge on personality. And fun! Wouldn’t it be fun (for you!) to put this precious boy in your world? He’s ready to rumble. (As if a five pounder could do that…) He’s been neutered,

microchipped and is up to date on all vaccinations and preventatives.

Fill out a questionnaire, then make an appointment with Furkids to meet sweet, ‘lil Palmer. This minuscule Mr. will do a gigantic number on your heart.

FurKids 9.9/25