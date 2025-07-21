FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Garlic (7.21.25)

If your life is lacking any special flavor, we’ve got the perfect seasoning for you. And he’s sure to be just your taste. Meet Garlic.

Garlic is an almost-year-old charmer who is a mid-sized mixed breed. He’s got a beautiful black and white coat, sweet floppy ears, and “jeepers!” Does he have the peepers! Garlic’s eyes are stunningly different and truly set him apart. (Think about famous optics like David Bowie! Jane Seymour! Demi Moore!) As show-stopping as they make Garlic’s face, there is nothing unusual about Garlic’s actual vision. It’s perfect. As is he. This well-behaved boy is good with kids, cats and other dogs. He came to Furkids with his sweet sister who just recently found her furever home. Now it’s time for this one-of-a-kind eye candy to move into his.

Garlic will be a delicious, unique-looking companion. And he’s all prepared to serve his own family. He has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all vaccinations and preventatives.

Make an appointment with Furkids and come spend some time with Garlic. He’s a beautiful, loveable, dog-of-a-different color. And we know you will just eat him up!