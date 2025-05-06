FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Ralphie (5.6.25)

Some of the best things in life are…well, they are about 58-pounds, have an unbelievably fetching personality and a face to die for. Meet Ralphie

This adorable (and adorably loving) Pittie mix could be the very best dog-buddy to add to your bunch because two-year-old Ralphie happens to be one of the best dogs in ours. (We only hear the staff saying “Ralphie’s the best dog!” several times a day…) He’s pretty much perfect: he is totally chill, super smart (is quick with new tricks!), good with dogs, wild about kids and a seriously loyal companion to any adult human. And look at that magnificent mug! You could just drink up those big, beautiful eyes and eat up that cartoonishly cute snout.

When it comes to kissing, Ralphie has it totally licked. Check out his video on Furkids.org and you’ll see him just loving total strangers! And funny, he is one of the silliest dillies we’ve ever met! He is goofy and entertaining. Ralphie will have you constantly laugh-ie.

With all that said, the best time to adopt this best-of-all-boys is now. Ralphie is ready! He’s been neutered, is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations and has been microchipped.

So, make an appointment with Furkids and come take a selfie with Ralphie. You’ll get a clear picture of the best thing that could ever happen to you!

