FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Stef (2.17.25)

By Kaedy Kiely

At Furkids, we are crazy about all our four-legged friends (we love the ones with three legs, too!) but this mid-sized girl is really a favorite. Maybe because she’s got all the right stuff. Meet Stef!

Adorable Stef is a 32-pound English Bulldog mix but we think she’s more of a butterfly. A SOCIAL butterfly. Stef adores every human and every other dog. She is just the happiest, friendliest girl. At two years old, she’s got plenty of playful energy and silliness in her. But when the fun winds down, Stef is a masterful snuggler. She adores curling up with a human or dog pal which means she’d be the perfect cuddle-buddy addition to just about any family.

Face it. There’s not another face that’s cute as Stef’s. That endearing under bite! Those big, dreamy eyes! Stef has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all her vaccinations. She’s all ready to have them gorgeous peepers focus on her own furever home.

So, make an appointment with Furkids to meet this angel-of-a-girl who just loves life and everyone in it. Spend some time with Stef and she’ll win you over, too.

    
