FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Cosmos (1.12.26)

Here’s a young, playful (not to mention ADORABLE) Pittie mix who will absolutely send your heart into orbit. Meet Cosmos!

My stars! This sweet, beautiful boy is a total love. Cosmos can be a bit shy at first, but once he gets your trust, there’s a world of difference. He’s great with other dogs, almost potty-trained and would be best in a home with a fenced in yard where he has the universe to roam and gain confidence.

And ‘ears the thing about Cosmos: look at that ear!!! That upright auricle will never let you down because it gives Cosmos the most endearing expression. In addition to his uniquely easy personality, it truly makes him one (ear!) of a kind.

This is a little bit of info about this charming, mid-sized (space) cadet. But you can know all you want, because Cosmos has a foster-to-adopt option. You can try this 52-pounder out for size before you make it official. And if you and Cosmos are a match, well that’s one made in heaven.

Cosmos is ready for take-off…to his new furever home. He’s been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

So, rocket over to Furkids (you have to launch an appointment first) and come spend some time with Cosmos. We’re pretty sure you’re going to fall head-over-heels for this guy. Because he is out of this world.

If you adopt one of the FurKids Pets of the Week, the adoption fee will be partially covered by Shumate Heating and Air!

FurKids 1.12.26

