FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Vivian (6.16.25)

Well, here’s a pup who as an adorable friend and companion is a clear wiener. Say Va-Va-Voom to Vivian!

Vivian is an almost-year-old cutie-pie who is wonderfully Vibrant and Vivacious. (She is a puppy, after all.) She is happy, playful and downright silly at times. True to her Dachshund lineage, Vivian is anything but a shrinking Violet. As a matter of fact, she’s never met a human or other dog who she didn’t immediately turn into her own best bud. She adores everyone and everything! This low-slung social butterfly weighs an easily managed 24 pounds. And what she lacks in stature, she more than makes up for with affection and sweetness. She loves to love and takes it in just as well.

Like most Dachshunds, Viv is short on the legs, but long on the brains. (And her torso has quite the stretch, too!) She is a super smart gal who picks up commands quickly and is eager to learn. She’s already housetrained, she’s a grandstand sitter and she’s diligently working on her leash skills. She’s sooo excited about making friends, she can be a bit too enthusiastic and has a prey drive. So best in a house without cats or chickens to chase. But Vivian would actually be the best-of-the-best with a loving family all her own.

Vivian is ready to slink into her furever home. She has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccines.

Make an appointment with Furkids and come meet this little-but-lengthy, lovely lady. Spend some time with Vivian and you’ll surely say “hot dog!”