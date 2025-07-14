FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Jazzy Lee (7.14.25)

If you’d like to spend the rest of your life on a really positive note, we’ve composed the perfect solution. Meet Jazzy Lee!

Jazzy is a crazy-sweet, 12-year-old girl who has the perfect tempo: She is calm, cuddly and all-around chill. She weighs about 50 pounds and is “nothin’ but a hound dog” mix. She jams on soft beds, snuggling and hanging with her people. She really digs other dogs, (cats, not-so-much), and would harmonize perfectly with a quiet, cozy family who plays back all the love she has to give. (She has a lot!)

Ms. Jazz has an incredible easy, mellow beat. She would be a super-easy companion and can swing right in, (effortlessly!) to just about any furever home. And here’s more music to your ears: Jazzy Lee has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all vaccinations and preventatives.

So, boogie-woogie over to Furkids and spend some time with this precious girl. No matter what your genre, Jazzy Lee will have your heart singing with joy!