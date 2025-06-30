FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Teo (6.30.25)

Here’s a little guy who is truly the head of the senior class: meet Teo!

This adorable diminutive 10-year-old has definitely aged perfectly. Teo is about 27 pounds of mellow and an ultra-easy, well-behaved guy. He’s a small, mixed breed who mixes really well with other dogs. And once he warms up to a new human, he’s bonded for life. As a mature pup, he’s totally housetrained and never chews anything, unless, of course, it’s food. He eats it up! Teo is a bit of a chow hound and looks forward to every meal.

Because he’s been “seasoned” just right, Teo is very polite on a leash and absolutely adores walks. (Short ones, maybe twice a day?) And ‘ears a funny thing about this precious older fella: Despite those can’t-miss-em auricles, he’s mostly deaf. But this rascal is so darn smart, he’s learned some sign language as commands! Teo’s lack of sound recognition makes him even more low key, relaxed and an effortless roomie. No fussing about doorbells, thunder or fireworks with this pup. He wouldn’t hear of it!

Teo’s health is great. And as a smaller breed, (they live longer!) he has many, many years left in the tank. He is all ready to get the next decade or so started in his own furever home—one without small children or cats so he can truly be top (small!) dog. Teo has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all vaccinations and preventatives.

So, make an appointment with Furkids and come meet sweet Mr. Teo. When it comes to a super-easy companion and friend, Teo will be your ideal cup of T.

FurKids 6.30.25