FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Mr. Marge (7.8.25)

Blatant sweetness and cuddling never get old. To prove this point, meet Mr. Marge.

This adorable 20-pound, small-dog mix is almost 12 years young---no one told Mr. Marge that he was in the senior category, because he is quite joyful, energetic and spry. He loves a short walk a few times a day, gets the precious zoomies now and then and adores playing with his special stuffed coffee mug toy. (Maybe the caffeine gives him youthful energy???) Truth be told, because he is also in the itty-bitty category, his life span is predicted to be another seven to nine years! And Marge is as healthy as he is charming.

Mr. Marge is simply rocking his second decade, and he totally jams on humans. His experienced (yet smitten!) foster mom says Mr. M. may be one of the most affectionate, huggable pups she’s ever had. “If I could hold him 24/7, he would be good with that.” He’s obviously housetrained, doesn’t chew anything (except his toys) and a wonderfully mellow fellow. She adds: he’s a sweater guy. ‘Loves dressing up in pullovers! He just needs to “pull off” a wardrobe in his own furever home.

The Marge man is ready for a merge. He’s been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all vaccinations and preventatives.

So, contact Furkids about this prize of a senior guy. An easy companion like Mr. Marge, may make your years, the best you’ve ever had.

FurKids 7.8.25