FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Journey

FurKids 7.2.24

By Kaedy Kiely

Talk about a hero-of-a-girl who’s come a long way! Meet Journey.

This gorgeous, two-year old Belgian Malinois Shephard had a rough start: her right leg was amputated. But Journey is such a brave and determined trooper, she didn’t let that slow down her travels…or her spirit. She may be lacking an appendage but her heart is triple the size of most. Journey loves everything: humans, dogs, toys, treats, you name it. She’s highly social. Funny and playful. Journey is always willing to go the distance to make someone smile.

While Journey has a less-than-usual stature, she’s quite unusually smart. The Malinois breed is known for its high IQ’s and Journey must have some really lofty numbers. She is off-the-charts intelligent. She learns new commands lickety-split. And she loves learning as much as she loves the whole world.

Beautiful, beautifully happy Journey is about 50 pounds. She has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all her vaccinations. The only thing Journey is really missing is her own furever home.

Come to Furkids and spend some time with Journey. It may be the most rewarding trip you could ever take.

FurKids 7.2.24

FurKids 7.2.24

0
Comments on this article
Kaedy Kiely

Kaedy Kiely

Weekdays 2PM - 7PM

0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!