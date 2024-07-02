FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Journey

Talk about a hero-of-a-girl who’s come a long way! Meet Journey.

This gorgeous, two-year old Belgian Malinois Shephard had a rough start: her right leg was amputated. But Journey is such a brave and determined trooper, she didn’t let that slow down her travels…or her spirit. She may be lacking an appendage but her heart is triple the size of most. Journey loves everything: humans, dogs, toys, treats, you name it. She’s highly social. Funny and playful. Journey is always willing to go the distance to make someone smile.

While Journey has a less-than-usual stature, she’s quite unusually smart. The Malinois breed is known for its high IQ’s and Journey must have some really lofty numbers. She is off-the-charts intelligent. She learns new commands lickety-split. And she loves learning as much as she loves the whole world.

Beautiful, beautifully happy Journey is about 50 pounds. She has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all her vaccinations. The only thing Journey is really missing is her own furever home.

Come to Furkids and spend some time with Journey. It may be the most rewarding trip you could ever take.

FurKids 7.2.24