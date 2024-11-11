FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Jet (11.11.24)

If you’re looking for a gentle, mellow, cuddly companion, here’s a match for you, plane as day. Meet Jet!

Jet is a perfectly crafted canine who is ready to fly into your arms. This eight-pound Yorkie mix has a jumbo-sized heart: he is affectionate, calm and extremely mild-mannered. Even as a one-year-old, he has a way of transporting everything and everyone around him into total chill mode. What an amazing Spirit! He’s as sweet as a Biscoff cookie! You will just eat him up.

Jet can be a bit of a shy guy, but will certainly lose that surrounded by the ideal attendants. And he comes with very little baggage—he has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all his vaccinations. He just needs to land in a caring furever home.

So, take off to Furkids and meet this high-as-the-sky, super loveable pup. Jet will have your heart absolutely soaring.