FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Hulk (3.30.26)

Here’s a stunning, green-eyed, legend-of-a-cat, who is simply all the rage. Meet Hulk!

His name may sound beastly, but this sweet-as-sugar, ten-year-old boy is anything but. This Hulk is a velvety, cuddly teddy bear and is as passive and gentle as can be. He does have a “goliath” of a personality; no one is a stranger, he loves being scratched and petted and he readily purrs, rather than roars.

You should know that Mr. Hulk is famously loved at Furkids. (We all think he’s quite the marvel!) And something else you should know is that he is FIV+. Well, just about everyone in the universe now realizes that is not a big deal and with the right care he can live a full, healthy life. And also important, know that Furkids will help cover post-adoption FIV-related care at our headquarters, and are always happy to answer questions.

Hulk is ready to take the giant leap into his furever home. He has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

It would take quite a “superhuman” to resist falling in love with this wonderful guy. Make an appointment with Furkids and come meet Hulk.

Bring him home and the hero of the story will be you.

Presented by Shumate Heating and Air.

Shumate. Helping Atlanta find comfort - one home, one rescue at a time.

FurKids 3.30.26

FurKids 3.30.26