FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Aubry (4.15.25)

Here is a touching opportunity—quite literally. Because here is a gorgeous, gentle feline that likes nothing more than to be touched. And petted. And cuddled. Meet Aubry.

This beautiful, orange and white stunner has a “u” in her name, but she always has “you” on her mind. Sit down in the room and within minutes she will snuggle up to you. She will lick her paws and clean her face and will be glad to do the same for you. She loves to give and receive kisses—in general, she just loves to love. Aubry is good with other kitties and if there is not a human available, she will cuddle up with her friends. She is just an ultra-affectionate, amazingly sweet girl.

Aubry is considered positive for FeLV but does not carry an active viral load. That should cause no worries, because Furkids covers care for FeLV-related complications for life. But it means she should be adopted into a home with cats with similar testing results, cats that have the proper preventative vaccines, or be in an only cat home. As long as there is a willing human there to whom she can devote her attention!

This lovely, loving lady has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

Make an appointment with Furkids to meet Aubry. She is sure to steal your heart…and a few head rubs along the way.

FurKids 4.15.25