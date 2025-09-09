FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Miracle (9.9.25)

Are you one of those people who just wells up with tears when you hear a story about heartbreak that turns into resilience? Hopelessness turns into hope? Then, we’ve got a real-life Miracle for you. Meet Miracle.

Here is some insight into this adorable little three-month-old fluff-ball: he has no sight. Miracle is blind. And unfortunately, his start in life was extremely tragic. The poor, tiny thing was abandon, found in a box, alone, under the hot, blazing Georgia sun.

The fact that he survived is, well…a Miracle. But as soft and cuddly as this ‘lil guy is, he proved to be tough as nails. Despite the odds, this courageous and determined boy made it through and is now navigating the world with agility and grace.

Miracle is the sweetest fella—he loves his cat buddies and people. And while Miracle is incredible on his own, his story gets even sweeter… he has a bonded kitten friend, William, who will be adopted with him. In foster care now, the two have become inseparable, making them an adorable bonded pair. So this Miracle is a purrfect package deal!

Blind cats fare just fine in the world, as they can count on their ultra-receptive whiskers and their other senses (which often become more acute!) to get around their space. And Miracle is ready to get around in a space all his own. He’s now in great health. Plus he’s been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

If you can see a place in your heart for a delicious little survivor who just happens to be a little short on sight, make an appointment with Furkids to come meet Miracle. You will absolutely fall head over heels. Miracle will make a believer out of you.

And the best part? When you adopt Miracle, you’ll also be giving William—his inseparable sidekick—a forever home, too. Twice the love, twice the joy, and one unbreakable bond.

FurKids 9.9/25

