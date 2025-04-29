FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Ricky Bobby (4.29.25)

This past weekend was the running of NASCAR’s Talladega 500. So, what a perfect time for us to feature one of our most captivating, “fastest” rising stars: Meet Ricky Bobby! The cat! One of Furkids’ most beloved celebrities!

Whether its day or ‘Nights, everyone who meets this red-headed charmer falls head-over heels. This handsome, two-year old is really a Furkids’ favorite. Whether it be the staff or the other kitties on-the-team, they all just adore this ginger wonder. He gets remarkably great reviews. It’s no surprise. He’s such a character! He’s friendly and sweet. Silly as can be---a real comedian. And it’s no act, he just loves people, no matter how big the audience. For a loyal companion, he’s just the perfect ticket. We’ve got a feeling, adopters will be waiting in line. And remember, “If you’re not first, you’re last.”

Ricky Bobby is a blockbuster of a boy. He is FiV+, but that is hardly a disqualifier (Its no big deal!). Furkids provides post-adoption care for FIV-related illnesses. (Routine care must be covered by the family.) But right at the starting gate, Ricky Bobby has already been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

So, race on over to Furkids (like you’re on fire…) to meet this orange tabby legend. Charismatic Ricky Bobby will famously win over your heart.

FurKids 4.29.25