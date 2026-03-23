FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Luna (3.23.26)

If you’re looking to make a difference in this world, a good start would be with something different. And here’s a girl, a buddy, a sweet companion that is just that. Meet Luna! A cat of a different color.

“Hue” won’t believe how beautiful this little lady is! Torties aren’t very common, but three-year-old Luna is downright rare. She’s a Dilute Tortie, meaning she has very unusual, extraordinarily gorgeous, muted tones. (The pictures don’t do her incredible pastel-palette justice!) She has a light grey coat---almost blue! Highlighted with the most adorable, kind of soft orange weaves. But that’s not the half of it! Her face is definitely…adorably…split down the middle with color. And that’s a whole ‘lot of stunning.

Okay. Luna’s looks are incredible. But so is her personality. This mild-mannered kitty is super friendly and talkative, as well. If you say something to her, she obediently replies. She loves being petted and is big on head rubs. And although she’s pretty mellow (emphasis on PRETTY!), she’ll gladly chase a wand toy. Plus, she gets along with other cats. She would fit beautifully into any home. Well, there’s that “beautiful” word again…

Luna has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations. It would be lovely (as she is!) if she could find a furever home.

Make an appointment with Furkids to meet this one-of-a-kind girl. Sweet Luna will win over your heart. And like her, that’s a special and beautiful thing.

Presented by Shumate Heating and Air.

Shumate. Helping Atlanta find comfort - one home, one rescue at a time.

FurKids 3.23.26

FurKids 3.23.26