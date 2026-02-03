FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Turtle (2.3.26)

Mr. T is a stunning, long-haired Siamese boy, with blue eyes that will captivate you. Quickly. He’s a real beauty with a personality to match. There is no shell on this Turtle: He is crazy-outgoing, friendly and loves everyone he meets. He also (swimmingly) gets along with other cats and friendly dogs.

But Turtle’s vibe is true to his nomenclature. He is amazingly chill and laid back. This five-year-old loves lounging on his cat tree, watching the world go by. And he also always has a front row (couch) seat, cuddling up next to his peeps, streaming their favorite shows.

Turtle needs some post adoption dental work that is covered by Furkids. With that perk included, he is ready to “race” to his furever home. He has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

Hurry and make an appointment with Furkids to come meet Turtle. You will fall head over heels for this sweet, easy boy. You’ll sea.

If you adopt one of the FurKids Pets of the Week, the adoption fee will be partially covered by Shumate Heating and Air!

