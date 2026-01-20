FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Pebbles (1.20.26)

Here’s a gorgeous, cream-puff-of-a-cat who will really make your heart go

“Bamm-Bamm.” Meet Pebbles!

This demur, all-white beauty is about four years old and is just learning

what humans are all about. Her foster family says she’s shy, but she’s

making excellent progress, building a “Bedrock” of trust each and every

day. We know there is plenty of affection to excavate from this elegant girl:

She has a mammoth heart! She just did a dino-mite job of raising four

adorable kittens. Now it’s time for her to be nurtured in a modern (stone

age) family all her own.

And you simply can’t look at Pebbles without being steeped by her peepers!

Quite uniquely, she has one blue eye and one green. Just stunning! You

couldn’t animate a more captivating face.

Pebbles is ready to make her next chapter in history. She has been spayed,

microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

So, get out of your cave and get over to Furkids. Come meet (and hopefully

adopt!) sweet Pebbles. You will fall in love if you “Yabba-dabba-do.”

If you adopt one of the FurKids Pets of the Week, the adoption fee will be partially covered by Shumate Heating and Air!

FurKids 1.20.26

