FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Cypress (10.28.25)

Well, if there was ever a great time to bring the magic of a black cat into your life, Halloween week is it. And we have just the boo-tiful girl for you. Meet Cypress!

This four-month-old gorgeous gal is silky and sleek: Her fur is like velvet. And her personality is equally smooth. Cypress is smart, playful, with happy roots. She is a silly dilly who loves romping with her siblings and batting about any kind of toy. She can be a bit shy at first but bring out a feather wand or a springy thingy and Cypress will root herself right by your side.

Sweet Cypress is “pine-ing” for a new place to call home. It “wood” be ideal if she was adopted with another kitten/sibling to keep her (and you!) totally entertained. And she’s ready! Cypress has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

So, this Halloween season, branch out! (In the least scary way…) Make an appointment with Furkids and come meet Cypress. We’re not tricking you at all: She may be the best treat you’ll ever have.

FurKids 10.28.25