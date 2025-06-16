FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Elijah (6.16.25)

Here’s a young, handsome boy who is just the perfect shade of wonderful. Meet a golden-eyed, light grey guy named Elijah.

Sweet, affectionate (grey!) Elijah is a colorful teenager who has as much playful spunk as he has personality. He is funny. Curious. Always looking for an adventure. He adores humans and will eat up as much one-on-one attention as a person can dish out.

Eli is good with other cats, after a slow and polite introduction. And he is ready (quite quickly!) to fit into his own furever family. He has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

So put an appointment with Furkids on your “slate” and come spend time with this silver-furred gem. Meet Elijah and you’ll discover that life can be really grey-ate!

FurKids 6.16.25