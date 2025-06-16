FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Elijah (6.16.25)

FurKids 6.16.25
By Kaedy Kiely

Here’s a young, handsome boy who is just the perfect shade of wonderful. Meet a golden-eyed, light grey guy named Elijah.

Sweet, affectionate (grey!) Elijah is a colorful teenager who has as much playful spunk as he has personality. He is funny. Curious. Always looking for an adventure. He adores humans and will eat up as much one-on-one attention as a person can dish out.

Eli is good with other cats, after a slow and polite introduction. And he is ready (quite quickly!) to fit into his own furever family. He has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

So put an appointment with Furkids on your “slate” and come spend time with this silver-furred gem. Meet Elijah and you’ll discover that life can be really grey-ate!

FurKids 6.16.25

FurKids 6.16.25

0
Comments on this article
Kaedy Kiely

Kaedy Kiely

Weekdays 2PM - 7PM

0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!