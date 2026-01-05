FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Muffin (1.5.26)

Here’s a delicious little furball who could be a purrfect, yummy companion. Meet Muffin!

This four-year-old Tortie is truly a tarte. She’s sweet, polite and tastefully behaved. Muffin is calm and composed, yet will gladly, gracefully, come when she’s called. (Muffin has plenty of brains in her batter!) And when she arrives at your beckoning, she will simply “crumble” for rubs and scratches. She’s just a buttery good girl who’s just dripping with affection. Muffin is the ideal “bran” of cat.

The icing on the cake would be that Muffin finds her perfect pantry. And she’s ready to be served! She obviously loves people, she’s good with other cats, has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations. Nothing is missing from this beautiful cat’s recipe.

So, make a reservation with Furkids and spend some time with this multi-colored treat-of-a-cat. Open your heart to Muffin. And you will surely be toast.

If you adopt one of the FurKids Pets of the Week, the adoption fee will be partially covered by Shumate Heating and Air!

FurKids 1.5.26

