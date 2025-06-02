FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Jenney & Eartha (6.2.25)

Here’s a surefire way to increase the joy in your life twofold. Meet the most delightful duo Furkids has ever hosted: Jenney and Eartha!

Bring these charming, bonded, senior sisters (DOB est. 2016,) into your home and you’ll be off to a summer that’s totally chill. They are both so easy and mellow! Jenney is the smaller of the two and is as sweet as they come. She loves to be held and will lap up about as much lap time as you offer! But Jenney is also outgoing and friendly. She adores people of every size, other cats and has a soft spot for soft treats. And she’s got a totally crazy appetite for spending time with her bestie: her sister Eartha.

Eartha has a bigger “girth-a” than her petite soulmate. She’s a rather big girl. But this calico stunner has a heart with a size to match. She is affectionate. Calm. Just a real, jumbo love nugget. She and Jenney are inseparable (how adorable!) and they must be adopted together. But for the family who adopts them, it’s twice as nice. And quite literally, a win-win.

This darling twosome is ready for one roof they can live under together, forever. They have been spayed, microchipped and are up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

So, two-step over to Furkids and meet these bonded beauties. Jenney and Eartha were meant to be together. And they were absolutely meant for you!

FurKids 6.2.25

