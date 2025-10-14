FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Spice (10.14.25)

No matter what the time of year, it’s always the right season-ing to put some extra love and smiles in your life. We’ve got a perfect ingredient that your heart will find delicious: Meet Spice!

This pumpkin-colored girl is a real rarity…even at THIS time of year. Orange female kitties are hard to come by—most gingers are males. But her unusual “hue-ing” isn’t the only thing that makes Ms. Spice special. She is extremely friendly, sweet as honey, cuddly-as-can-be. And what’s more, Spice has aged perfectly! At almost a year-and-a-half, she’s mature enough to be calm and collected. Yet she still has a teaspoon or so of silly kitten-ness in her so she will satisfy your appetite for joy. This Spice has a little zest!

Spice has been on the menu long enough at Furkids and it’s time for her to enhance the flavor of her own family and home. And she’s perfectly prepared: She’s been spayed, microchipped and up-to-date on all age-appropriate vaccinations and preventatives.

Make an appointment with Furkids and come get a taste of this tiny, delicious gal. Meet Spice and you’ll realize, life would be really bland without her.