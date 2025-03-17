FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Leilani (3.17.25)

People say “Good things come to those who wait.” If you buy into that, this quiet, gentle beauty is about to win the lottery! Precious, sweet Leilani has been with Furkids for nearly two years. It’s about time she cashed in on her own family and home.

The case for falling in love with this gorgeous girl is really black and white. Really, what a terrific-looking Tuxedo! And look at those huge, stunning emerald peepers.

Leilani was found on the side of the road protecting her four darling kittens. The babies all grew up healthy (Thanks Mama!) and were adopted. Now it is time---and it has been some time—for Leilani.

Leilani is super chill. She bats around toys, but most of the time lounges. An easy-peasy cat. She would be best as the queen bee—a home with no other pets. She had hip surgery but recovered like a champ. She requires a monthly injection, but that is covered by Furkids. She has also been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all vaccinations.

Leilani has been waiting. But you shouldn’t. Race on over to Furkids and meet this lovely lady. Bring home Leilani, and the real lottery winner will be YOU!

FurKids 3.17.25